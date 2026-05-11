Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $42.695 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $39.210 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.524 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $903.382 million from $883.146 million last year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.695 Mln. vs. $39.210 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $903.382 Mln vs. $883.146 Mln last year.

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