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Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit

May 11, 2026 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $42.695 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $39.210 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.524 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $903.382 million from $883.146 million last year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.695 Mln. vs. $39.210 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $903.382 Mln vs. $883.146 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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