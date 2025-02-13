SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $SBH Reports Quarterly Earnings

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS ($SBH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, missing estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $937,900,000, missing estimates of $953,238,000 by $-15,338,000.

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS insiders have traded $SBH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT C SHERMAN (See Remarks) sold 13,500 shares for an estimated $195,615

KIM MCINTOSH (GVP, CONTROLLER & CAO) sold 4,300 shares for an estimated $62,479

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

