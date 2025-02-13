SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $SBH Reports Quarterly Earnings

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS ($SBH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, missing estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $937,900,000, missing estimates of $953,238,000 by $-15,338,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SBH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS insiders have traded $SBH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT C SHERMAN (See Remarks) sold 13,500 shares for an estimated $195,615
- KIM MCINTOSH (GVP, CONTROLLER & CAO) sold 4,300 shares for an estimated $62,479
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 3,871,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,532,143
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 1,115,874 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,142,410
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,104,454 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,987,440
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 907,083 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,309,116
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 843,395 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,444,870
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 823,680 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,607,456
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 759,034 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,300,091
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
