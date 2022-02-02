Markets
SBH

Sally Beauty Holdings Adds 7% On Upbeat Q1 Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of professional beauty products retailer, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) are rising more than 7% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Net earnings in the first quarter were $68.8 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to $57.2 million, or $0.50 per share in the prior year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $71.8 million, or $0.63 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters at $0.6 per share.

Consolidated net sales increased 4.7% year-over-year to $980.3 million. The consensus estimate stood at $993.34 million.

Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed it full-year sales growth outlook of 3% -4%. Analysts expect revenue growth of 3.1% for the year.

SBH is at $18.69 currently. It has traded in the range of $14.06- $25.66 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular