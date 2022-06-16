Sally Beauty Down 13%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) shares are losing more than 13 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a downtrend. the stock is reportedly downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight. There were no corporate announcement on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $11.66, down 13.37 percent from the previous close of $13.46 on a volume of 727,203. The shares have traded in a range of $11.57-$23.39 on average volume of 1,528, 476 for the 52-week period.

