Sally Beauty Climbs On Quarterly Results Better Than Estimates

February 01, 2024 — 10:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH), a retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, are rising more than 7% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Profit for the first quarter decreased to $38.39 million, or $0.35 per share from $50.34 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sally Beauty reported earnings of $41.95 million or $0.39 per share, that beat the Street estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters of $0.37 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $931.30 million from $957.06 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $929.56 million.

SBH is at $13.27 currently. It has traded in the range of $7.21 - $18.42 in the last 1 year.

