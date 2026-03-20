Sally Beauty Bets on TikTok Shop to Strengthen Omnichannel Strategy

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH is expanding deeper into social commerce with the launch of its TikTok Shop storefront, adding another channel to its digital ecosystem. The move reflects the retailer’s effort to reach beauty shoppers where product discovery is increasingly driven by creators, short-form video and impulse-led browsing. By bringing its assortment to TikTok Shop, Sally Beauty is extending its marketplace strategy and aiming to turn social engagement into incremental sales.



The launch comes as Sally Beauty is already gaining traction in digital channels. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, consolidated e-commerce sales rose 11% to $111 million and accounted for 12% of total net sales, underscoring the company’s broader push to expand beyond its traditional store base. Against that backdrop, TikTok Shop is likely to be a continuation of a broader omnichannel push.

SBH’s Digital Growth Backed by Category Strength

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s latest results suggest that its digital investments are being supported by strength in core categories. Hair color remained a standout, with Sally segment color sales rising 8% year over year, helped by marketing, personalization and momentum in its consultation-led color platform. That matters because TikTok’s beauty audience tends to respond strongly to trend-driven, visually demonstrable categories, making color a natural fit for social commerce.



Sally Beauty is also working to improve the broader online experience. At its first-quarterearnings call management stated that app upgrades are underway, with enhancements aimed at making promotions easier to understand, loyalty benefits more visible and product search more efficient. These improvements could help the company better capture traffic generated through social and marketplace channels.



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Sally Beauty’s Broader Growth Play

The TikTok Shop rollout also fits with Sally Beauty’s effort to widen its assortment and discovery appeal. Newer categories, such as fragrance, have drawn encouraging response, and the company is continuing to test adjacent categories to drive basket expansion.



Overall, the TikTok Shop launch reinforces Sally Beauty’s intent to build a more flexible commerce model. While the financial contribution may be modest initially, the platform gives the company another way to engage younger shoppers, support brand discovery and deepen its digital presence.



Though Sally Beauty’s shares have dipped 1.8% year to date, they have outpaced the industry’s decline of 6.5%.

Better-Ranked Stocks You Should Not Miss

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, which designs, markets and distributes footwear, apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current fiscal-year sales calls for growth of nearly 8.9%, and the estimates for earnings suggest 8.5% increase from the year-ago figure. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.9%, on average.



Tapestry, Inc. TPR, provider of accessories and lifestyle brand products, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 11.2% and 26.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE, which operates as a specialty value retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9.1% and around 5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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