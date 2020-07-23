Sallie Mae (SLM) Reports Loss in Q2 as Provisions Increase

Sallie Mae SLM reported second-quarter 2020 loss per share of 22 cents (on core basis) as against earnings of 31 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at an earnings of 6 cents.

Higher provisions due to the coronavirus pandemic’s crippling impact on the economy resulted in the dismal performance. Also, declines in deposits and loan balance were headwinds. Further, results were affected by lower net interest income and elevated expenses. However, the negatives were partially offset by higher non-interest income.

The company’s GAAP net loss attributable to common stock was $87.7 million as against net income of $145.9 million a year ago.

Lower Net Interest Income, Higher Expenses

Net interest income for the second quarter was $348.8 million, down 12.1% year over year. The decline is attributable to lower interest income. Net interest margin contracted to 4.55% in the quarter from 5.88% reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company incurred non-interest income of $28.8 million compared with $19.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The upside mainly stemmed from higher other income.

The company’s non-interest expenses climbed 2% year over year to $141.6 million. The rise mainly resulted from higher compensation and benefits expenses.

Credit Quality Worsens

Provision for loan losses was $351.9 million, substantially up from $93.4 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter.

Delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.2%, down 5 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Loans & Deposits Decline

As of Jun 30, 2020, deposits of Sallie Mae were $23.6 billion, down from $24.4 billion as of Mar 31, 2020. Lower brokered deposits contributed to the downside.

Loans held for investment stood at $21.2 billion as of Jun 30, 2020, down 2.4% sequentially. Private education loan portfolio (93% of total loans) was $19.8 billion, down 1.9% on a sequential basis. During the quarter, the company witnessed private education loan originations of $497 million.

Capital Position Strong

As of Jun 30, 2020, Sallie Mae’s common equity Tier 1 capital was 12.4%, exceeding the “well-capitalized” industry benchmark in regulatory requirements.

Our Viewpoint

Sallie Mae remains focused on increasing private education loan assets, maintaining a solid capital position by introducing multiple complementary products and improving efficiency. Additionally, its aim to solidify presence in the consumer banking business space bodes well. However, the worsening of credit quality keeps us apprehensive. Also, the contraction of margin due to lower rates keeps the top line under pressure.

