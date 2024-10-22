Sallie Mae (SLM) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sallie Mae (SLM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 36.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $363.4 million, declining 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sallie Mae metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balances-Interest earning assets' should come in at $28.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.09 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $363.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $384.63 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $23.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.24 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other income' will reach $21.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.75 million.



Over the past month, shares of Sallie Mae have returned +4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. Currently, SLM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

