Sallie Mae (SLM) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Sallie Mae (SLM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 43.8%. Revenues are expected to be $355.22 million, down 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sallie Mae metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 5.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $355.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $376.82 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other income' will reach $46.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.43 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $56.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.78 million.

Shares of Sallie Mae have demonstrated returns of +8.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SLM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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