Sallie Mae Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Sallie Mae (SLM), formally SLM Corporation, Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $300.6 million or $1.40 per share, compared to $285.3 million or $1.27 per share last year.

Net interest income for the quarter was $375.0 million, down from $387.0 million last year. Non-interest income for the quarter was $206.0 milion, compared to $174.2 million last year.

For the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.10.

