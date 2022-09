Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Stock Jumps 14.8%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Salisbury Bancorp SAL shares ended the last trading session 14.8% higher at $27.30. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of SAL witnessed a rise in price for the second consecutive day. The performance of bank stocks is expected improve further in the quarters ahead on rising interest rates and decent improvement in loan demand. This week, the Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates again by 75 basis points (bps), after having already increased rates by 225 bps so far this year. This has led to the bullish investor sentiments, which drove Salisbury Bancorp stock higher.

This bank holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +28.3%. Revenues are expected to be $14.7 million, up 13% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Salisbury Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SAL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Salisbury Bancorp is a member of the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry. One other stock in the same industry, SmarFinancial SMBK, finished the last trading session 0.8% higher at $25.21. SMBK has returned -8% over the past month.

For SmarFinancial , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.74. This represents a change of +17.5% from what the company reported a year ago. SmarFinancial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.