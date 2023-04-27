Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.66%, the lowest has been 1.24%, and the highest has been 6.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salisbury Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAL is 0.02%, a decrease of 64.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 1,514K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Salisbury Bancorp is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 38.08% from its latest reported closing price of 22.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Salisbury Bancorp is 44MM, a decrease of 18.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 385K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAL by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 195K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAL by 26.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 159K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAL by 24.79% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 86K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAL by 26.50% over the last quarter.

Salisbury Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through a network of 14 full service branches in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Berkshire County, Massachusetts; and Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.