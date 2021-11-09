Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.5, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAL was $55.5, representing a 3.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.59 and a 57.36% increase over the 52 week low of $35.27.

SAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). SAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.29. Zacks Investment Research reports SAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.81%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sal Dividend History page.

