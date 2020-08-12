Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.65, the dividend yield is 3.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAL was $37.65, representing a -24.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.85 and a 53.15% increase over the 52 week low of $24.58.

SAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). SAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.79. Zacks Investment Research reports SAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.34%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.