Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.16 Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Salisbury Bancorp's shares before the 11th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 26th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.64 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Salisbury Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 2.8% on its current stock price of $23.26. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Salisbury Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqCM:SAL Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Salisbury Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 1.3% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Salisbury Bancorp is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Salisbury Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Salisbury Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

Keen to explore more data on Salisbury Bancorp's financial performance? Check out our visualisation of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

