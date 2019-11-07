Salini Impregilo welcomes billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio as new shareholder - CEO

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published

Billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio bought a stake in Salini Impregilo, as he took part in a share sale the Italian builder launched on Thursday, Salini chief executive said.

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio bought a stake in Salini Impregilo SALI.MI, as he took part in a share sale the Italian builder launched on Thursday, Salini chief executive said.

Salini Impregilo's Chief Executive Pietro Salini said in a statement he was happy with Del Vecchio's participation in the group's capital increase.

Italian infrastructure group Salini Impregilo launched a strongly discounted sale of 600 million euros ($665 million) of new shares, as part of a state-backed plan to create a national construction champion.

Del Vecchio recently built a stake in influential Italian merchant bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI challenginhg the top management's strategy.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Giulio Piovaccari)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More