Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SMM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.71, the dividend yield is 6.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMM was $3.71, representing a -54.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.09 and a 78.37% increase over the 52 week low of $2.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.