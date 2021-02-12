Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SMM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMM was $4.82, representing a -33.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.30 and a 131.73% increase over the 52 week low of $2.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.