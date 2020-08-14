Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -64.91% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.3, the dividend yield is 5.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMM was $4.3, representing a -48.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.29 and a 106.73% increase over the 52 week low of $2.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

