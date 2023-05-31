SALIC, Marfrig pledge to $900 mln investment in Brazil's BRF

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's agricultural and livestock investment firm SALIC and Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig MRFG3.SA have both committed to buying shares in a potential new offering by BRF SA BRFS3.SAthat could total $900 million, the Brazilian food processor said on Wednesday.

BRF said that SALIC, which was formed in 2011 to secure food supplies for the desert kingdom through mass production and foreign investments, offered to subscribe to as much as 50% of a potential offering of 500 million new shares in the firm.

SALIC, owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), already holds a 31% stake in Brazilian beefpacker Minerva BEEF3.SA.

Controlling stakeholder Marfrig Global Foods SA, which currently owns 33% of BRF,pledged to buy the remaining 250 million shares of the offering, BRF said.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the offering must be priced at no more than 9.00 reais per share, BRF said in a securities filing, which would represent a 23.8% premium over its closing price of 7.27 reais on Tuesday.

That means the offer would total 4.5 billion reais ($899.41 million).

BRF said its board of directors has already approved it to engage a financial adviser to analyze the move.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

