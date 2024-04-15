Salesforce's Stock Falls Over Reports About Potential Acquisition Of Informatica

(RTTNews) - Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) are moving down over 5 percent on Monday following its rumored talks to buy data-management software maker Informatica (INFA).

The potential talks were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, and later confirmed by Reuters.

If the rumored acquisition deal goes through, it would enhance the company's data integration and management capabilities.

Currently, Salesforce's stock is moving down 5.06 percent, to $279.30 over the previous close of $294.32 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $190.57 and $318.71 in the last 52-week period.

