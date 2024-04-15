News & Insights

Markets
CRM

Salesforce's Stock Falls Over Reports About Potential Acquisition Of Informatica

April 15, 2024 — 01:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) are moving down over 5 percent on Monday following its rumored talks to buy data-management software maker Informatica (INFA).

The potential talks were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, and later confirmed by Reuters.

If the rumored acquisition deal goes through, it would enhance the company's data integration and management capabilities.

Currently, Salesforce's stock is moving down 5.06 percent, to $279.30 over the previous close of $294.32 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $190.57 and $318.71 in the last 52-week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.