Salesforce's Q2 Earnings Beat: Can Upbeat Profit View Lift CRM Stock?

Salesforce, Inc.’s CRM second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased 21% to $2.56 from $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35. The robust year-over-year growth was driven by higher sales and the benefits of ongoing cost-restructuring initiatives, which include the trimming of the workforce and a reduction in office spaces.

This enterprise cloud computing solution provider’s quarterly revenues of $9.33 billion increased 8% year over year and surpassed the consensus mark of $9.23 billion. The top line also improved 9% at constant currency. CRM has been benefiting from resilient demand for its cloud and business software offerings in an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

The second-quarter top-line performance also reflected the benefits of its go-to-market strategy and sustained focus on customer success. The initiatives to integrate artificial intelligence into its offerings, like Slack and the launch of a generative AI-enabled Einstein GPT product, also boosted demand for Salesforce’s solutions during the reported quarter.

Salesforce raised its EPS guidance for fiscal 2025 based on the strong second-quarter results and go-to-market momentum.

Salesforce’s shares have declined 1.7% year to date compared to the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s rise of 9.3%. We expect strong second-quarter results and the raised profit guidance to help Salesforce shares recover in the near term.

Salesforce Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Salesforce Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Salesforce Inc. Quote

Salesforce’s Second-Quarter Details

Coming to CRM’s business segments, revenues from Subscription and Support (94% of total revenues) increased 9.5% year over year to $8.76 billion. However, Professional Services and Other (6% of total sales) revenues decreased 6% to $561 million. Our estimates for Subscription and Support, and Professional Services and Other segments’ revenues were pegged at $8.64 billion and $585.8 million, respectively.

Under the Subscription and Support segment, Sales Cloud revenues grew 9.3% year over year to $2.07 billion. Revenues from Service Cloud also improved 10.1% to $2.26 billion. Marketing & Commerce Cloud revenues increased 5.7% to $1.31 billion. Platform & Other revenues were up 9% to $1.79 billion. The company has renamed the Data sub-segment to the Integration and Analytics division. Revenues from the Integration and Analytics division increased 13.2% year over year to $1.34 billion.

Our estimates for Sales, Service, Market & Commerce, Platform & Other and Integration & Analytics services revenues were pegged at $2 billion, $2.21 billion, $1.29 billion, $1.75 billion and $1.39 billion, respectively.

Revenues from America (66% of total revenues) grew 7.5% year over year to $6.2 billion. Sales in the EMEA (23%) increased 10.6% to $2.18 billion, while the Asia Pacific (11%) region’s revenues rose 9.3% to $940 million.

Salesforce’s non-GAAP gross profit came in at $7.53 billion, up 9.9% year over year. Moreover, the gross margin improved 110 basis points (bps) to 80.7%. Non-GAAP operating income of $3.14 billion was up 15.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.72 billion. Moreover, the non-GAAP operating margin expanded 210 bps to 33.7% due to an improvement in the gross margin and benefits from cost restructuring initiatives, including the trimming of the workforce and a reduction in office spaces.

Salesforce’s Balance Sheet & Other Details

Salesforce exited the fiscal second quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $12.64 billion, down from $17.7 billion at the end of the first quarter. CRM generated an operating cash flow of $892 million and a free cash flow of $755 million in the second quarter. In the first half of fiscal 2025, it generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $7.14 billion and $6.84 billion, respectively.

As of July 31, the current remaining performance obligation reflecting revenues under contract for the next 12 months was $26.5 billion, up 10% on a year-over-year basis. The company bought back shares worth $4.34 billion and paid $384 million in dividends during the second quarter. In the first half of fiscal 2025, it bought back shares worth $6.47 billion and paid $772 million in dividend payments.

Guidance Update

Salesforce provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. It projects total sales between $9.31 billion and $9.36 billion for the aforementioned quarter, which indicates 7% growth from the year-ago level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $9.41 billion.

The company expects no impact on third-quarter revenues from foreign currency exchange rates. Furthermore, CRM anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share in the band of $2.42-$2.44 for the current quarter. The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $2.42.

For fiscal 2025, Salesforce still expects revenues in the range of $37.7-$38 billion. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $37.82 billion.

It continues to anticipate foreign currency exchange rates to negatively impact its fiscal 2025 revenues by $100 million. It still anticipates Subscription and Support revenues to increase slightly below 10% on a year-over-year basis and approximately 10% on a constant currency basis.

Salesforce raised the fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings guidance range to $10.03-$10.11 per share from $9.86-$9.94 per share projected previously. The consensus mark for the bottom line currently stands at $9.90. Non-GAAP operating margin is now projected to be approximately 32.8%, up from the previous guidance of 32.5%. CRM also raised the operating cash flow growth rate guidance to 23-25% from 21-24% projected earlier.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Salesforce currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Aspen Technology AZPN, Celestica CLS and Arista Networks ANET, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for Aspen’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 70 cents to $7.43 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a 12.8% year-over-year increase. AZPN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.1%. The stock has lost 0.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 33 cents to $3.65 per share in the past 60 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 50.2%. Shares of CLS have surged 70.7% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 30 cents to $8.24 per share in the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 18.73% on a year-over-year basis. Shares of ANET have jumped 44.8% year to date. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.2%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.