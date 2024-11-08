Salesforce's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $342,310, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,009,133.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $420.0 for Salesforce over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Salesforce's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Salesforce's significant trades, within a strike price range of $220.0 to $420.0, over the past month.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.6 $5.55 $5.55 $260.00 $190.3K 959 355 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $13.1 $11.3 $11.6 $310.00 $111.1K 1.0K 403 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.85 $5.7 $5.7 $420.00 $108.8K 490 247 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $84.6 $84.6 $84.6 $230.00 $84.6K 2.0K 10 CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $66.4 $65.5 $66.0 $250.00 $66.0K 665 10

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Salesforce, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Salesforce With a trading volume of 5,510,389, the price of CRM is up by 3.79%, reaching $322.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now. Expert Opinions on Salesforce

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $340.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $330. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Salesforce with a target price of $350.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Salesforce with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

