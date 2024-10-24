Salesforce's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $80,275, and 6 are calls, amounting to $293,115.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $310.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Salesforce's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Salesforce's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $270.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $43.85 $43.5 $43.85 $280.00 $96.4K 6 22 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.3 $19.95 $20.07 $270.00 $50.1K 2.3K 26 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $33.3 $32.95 $33.3 $300.00 $46.6K 29 14 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $16.75 $15.95 $16.45 $270.00 $44.4K 595 49 CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $8.45 $7.9 $8.2 $290.00 $38.5K 154 47

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

In light of the recent options history for Salesforce, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 964,810, with CRM's price up by 0.55%, positioned at $286.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 34 days. What The Experts Say On Salesforce

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $351.6666666666667.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

