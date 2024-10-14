Salesforce's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $564,817 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,261,643.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $370.0 for Salesforce during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.15 $9.15 $9.9 $200.00 $198.0K 653 200 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.91 $1.88 $1.88 $292.50 $171.5K 227 28 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $20.35 $19.8 $20.2 $270.00 $113.7K 4.9K 233 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $94.05 $93.35 $93.35 $200.00 $93.3K 1.2K 10 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $250.00 $72.9K 3.5K 211

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Salesforce's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,188,638, the CRM's price is up by 1.46%, now at $292.3. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. What The Experts Say On Salesforce

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $333.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $400. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $315. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $300. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $325. * An analyst from Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

