Salesforce's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $852,420, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $769,764.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $280.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Salesforce's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Salesforce's significant trades, within a strike price range of $210.0 to $280.0, over the past month.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.3 $33.3 $35.0 $270.00 $700.0K 512 200 CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $9.4 $9.3 $9.35 $270.00 $143.0K 2.4K 289 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $56.0 $54.9 $55.0 $210.00 $110.0K 72 20 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.45 $9.3 $9.3 $270.00 $109.7K 2.4K 136 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.4 $9.3 $9.4 $270.00 $101.5K 2.4K 398

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

In light of the recent options history for Salesforce, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Salesforce With a volume of 2,985,761, the price of CRM is down -1.57% at $261.81. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days. What The Experts Say On Salesforce

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $287.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

