News & Insights

Markets
CRM

Salesforce's Attempt To Acquire Informatica Falls Through Due To Price Disagreement : Reports

April 21, 2024 — 09:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has failed to reach an agreement to acquire data-management software maker Informatica (INFA) after the companies could not agree to a price, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The proposed acquisition, which could have been valued at around $10 billion, would have marked one of Salesforce's largest acquisitions. However, it encountered opposition from analysts and investors, the reports said.

Informatica shares closed at $35.19 in New York on Friday, giving the company a market value of about $10.38 billion.

In early April, news broke that Salesforce was in advanced talks to acquire Informatica.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM
INFA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.