Salesforce’s AI head Shih leaves company, Information reports

Salesforce (CRM) AI lead Clara Shih has exited the company to pursue another opportunity, The Information’s Kevin McLaughlin reports, citing a report from JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens. It’s not clear what the veteran Salesforce exec plans to do next, the author notes.
