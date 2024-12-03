Salesforce.com Inc Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.527 billion, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $1.224 billion, or $1.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 billion or $2.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 108202.8% to $9.444 billion from $8.720 million last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.527 Bln. vs. $1.224 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.58 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.444 Bln vs. $8.720 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.90 - $10.10 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $37.8 - $38.0 Bln

