Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $322.25, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 11.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Salesforce.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 3, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.43, marking a 15.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.34 billion, reflecting a 7.1% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.08 per share and a revenue of $37.86 billion, representing changes of +22.63% and +8.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Salesforce.com. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Salesforce.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Salesforce.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.27. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.11.

Also, we should mention that CRM has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 2.56 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

