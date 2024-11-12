Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Salesforce.com (CRM) ending at $341.15, denoting a -0.17% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.

The the stock of customer-management software developer has risen by 17.17% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Salesforce.com will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.43, marking a 15.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.34 billion, indicating a 7.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.08 per share and revenue of $37.86 billion, indicating changes of +22.63% and +8.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Salesforce.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Salesforce.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.9 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.88 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that CRM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.63.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.