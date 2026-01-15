Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Salesforce.com (CRM) ended the recent trading session at $233.53, demonstrating a -2.52% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 7.19% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Salesforce.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.05, indicating a 9.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.19 billion, indicating a 11.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.76 per share and a revenue of $41.51 billion, representing changes of +15.29% and +9.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Salesforcecom. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. As of now, Salesforce.com holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Salesforce.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.53.

We can also see that CRM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 1.74 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

