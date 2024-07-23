Salesforce.com (CRM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $256.06, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

The customer-management software developer's shares have seen an increase of 5.89% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Salesforce.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Salesforce.com to post earnings of $2.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.23 billion, up 7.3% from the year-ago period.

CRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.90 per share and revenue of $37.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.44% and +8.54%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Salesforce.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Salesforce.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.24, which means Salesforce.com is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CRM has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

