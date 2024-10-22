Salesforce.com (CRM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Salesforce.com (CRM) ended the recent trading session at $288.33, demonstrating a -1.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 10.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Salesforce.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.43, reflecting a 15.17% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.34 billion, indicating a 7.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.08 per share and a revenue of $37.86 billion, representing changes of +22.63% and +8.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Salesforce.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% decrease. Salesforce.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Salesforce.com is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.02, which means Salesforce.com is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CRM has a PEG ratio of 1.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

