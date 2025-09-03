Salesforce.com (CRM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Salesforce.com (CRM) reported $10.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. EPS of $2.91 for the same period compares to $2.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.77, the EPS surprise was +5.05%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Current : $29.40 billion versus $29.10 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $29.40 billion versus $29.10 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Total : $59.90 billion compared to the $59.85 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $59.90 billion compared to the $59.85 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Noncurrent : $30.50 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.74 billion.

: $30.50 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.74 billion. Geographic Revenue- Americas : $6.74 billion compared to the $6.97 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $6.74 billion compared to the $6.97 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific : $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.

: $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $2.43 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.

: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year. Revenue- Professional services and other : $546 million versus $535.15 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.

: $546 million versus $535.15 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change. Revenue- Subscription and support : $9.69 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $9.6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

: $9.69 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $9.6 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%. Revenue- Subscription and support- Service : $2.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

: $2.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%. Revenue- Subscription and support- Marketing and Commerce : $1.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

: $1.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Revenue- Subscription and support- Platform and Other : $2.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

: $2.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Revenue- Subscription and support- Integration and Analytics: $1.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion.

Here is how Salesforce.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Salesforce.com have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

