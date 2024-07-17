Salesforce.com (CRM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed the most recent trading day at $251.22, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.77%.

Shares of the customer-management software developer have appreciated by 10.45% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Salesforce.com in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Salesforce.com to post earnings of $2.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.23 billion, up 7.3% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.90 per share and a revenue of $37.83 billion, signifying shifts of +20.44% and +8.54%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Salesforce.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Salesforce.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.85. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.23.

It is also worth noting that CRM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 156, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.