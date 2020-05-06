Salesforce.com To Replace Allergan In S&P100

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that S&P 500 constituent Salesforce.com (CRM) will replace Allergan in the S&P 100. DexCom Inc. (DXCM) will replace Allergan plc (AGN) in the S&P 500.

S&P 500 and 100 constituent AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is acquiring Allergan in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) will replace Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI) in the S&P 500, STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) will replace Domino's Pizza in the S&P MidCap 400, and Capri Holdings will replace Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the changes effective prior to the opening on Tuesday, May 12.

