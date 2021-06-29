Salesforce.com to price six-part bond for purchase of Slack

Updates throughout

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , Jun 29 (IFR) - Cloud software company Salesforce.com is out with a six-part bond on Tuesday to fund its US$27.7bn acquisition of corporate communications app Slack.

The acquisition is the largest in Salesforce.com's history as it bets on a continuation of remote work coming out of the pandemic and pits itself directly against Microsoft's Teams application.

Some market participants expected the deal might come after the July 4 holiday break anticipating that the close of the merger would get delayed to later in the quarter. But with the deal on track to close at the end of July and spreads trading at record tights, Salesforce.com took the opportunity to issue ahead of the quarter's close and before investors take off on vacation.

"I am a little surprised that they are moving ahead with the deal as a lot of people are out of the office ahead of the holiday weekend," one dealer broker said. "However, it's near month/quarter-end and paper has been so difficult to source that this should support a lot of buy programs that we are seeing."

Salesforce.com, rated A2/A+, is shopping three-year non-call one, seven, 10, 20, 30 and 40-year bonds at initial price thoughts in the area of Treasuries plus 40bp, 55bp, 70bp, 90bp, 100bp and 115bp, respectively. Citigroup, Bank of America, JP Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo are joint bookrunners on the deal, according to the SEC filing.

The seven-year tranche is also Salesforce.com's inaugural sustainability note that will be used to finance or refinance eligible green and social projects such as green buildings, renewable energy, racial equity in the hiring process, and expenditures related to the Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, which measures a workplace's environmental impact for customers.

The company guided the size at US$6bn-US$8bn, but one investor said that could be upsized to refinance in full its US$10bn bridge commitment. Salesforce.com needs some US$15.7bn to fund the cash portion of the Slack acquisition and has a US$3bn acquisition term loan and a US$3bn five-year revolving credit facility to help make up for what it does not already have in cash on hand or raise in the bond market today.

The investor said spreads started some 20bp wide of fair value across the curve and should tighten well through price progression. Furthermore, the company is targeting the long end of the credit curve which could attract Asian investors that are targeting duration in the US dollar bond market.

“I was a bit surprised they are doing it this week, but it gets everyone’s attention and puts it at the center of everyone’s focus," the investor said. "It will be a permanent part of their capital structure so I would expect them to be more regular issuers in the capital markets than they have been."

Moody's affirmed its A2 rating Tuesday morning and S&P upgraded the company one notch to A+ citing its 23% year-over-year organic revenue growth despite the pandemic.

Salesforce.com, through its expansive network of enterprise customers, should also help Slack grow its modest market penetration, which generated revenues of US$974m over the last 12 months and but did not generate profits, according to S&P.

"It’s scarcity value for a high-quality name," the investor said.

