Markets
CRM

Salesforce.com Lifts FY21 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Tuesday lifted its financial outlook for the full year 2021.

Looking forward, the cloud-based enterprise software marker now expects adjusted earnings of $3.72 to $3.74 per share and revenues of $20.7 billion to $20.8 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $2.96 per share and revenues of $20.07 billion for the period.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $2.93 to $2.95 per share and revenues of about $20.0 billion.

For the third quarter, Salesforce expects adjusted earnings of $0.73 to $0.74 per share and revenues of $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.76 per share on revenues of $5.01 billion.

The San Francisco, California-based company's second-quarter profit was $2.63 billion or $2.85 per share, up from $91 million or $0.11 per share last year.

Excluding items, Salesforce's adjusted earnings were $1.33 billion or $1.44 per share for the period. Analysts expected earnings of $0.67 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $5.15 billion from $4.00 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular