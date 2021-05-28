salesforce.com, inc.'s (NYSE:CRM) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 4.7% over the past month, it is easy to disregard salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on salesforce.com's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for salesforce.com is:

10% = US$4.4b ÷ US$43b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

salesforce.com's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, salesforce.com seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 60% seen over the past five years by salesforce.com. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared salesforce.com's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 25%.

NYSE:CRM Past Earnings Growth May 28th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CRM fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is salesforce.com Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with salesforce.com's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

