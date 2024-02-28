Salesforce.com Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Salesforce.com Inc (CRM):

Earnings: $1.45 billion in Q4 vs. -$98 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.47 in Q4 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.25 billion or $2.29 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.26 per share Revenue: $9.29 billion in Q4 vs. $8.38 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.37 - $2.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.12 - $9.17 Bln

