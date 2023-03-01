Salesforce.com Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Salesforce.com Inc (CRM):

Earnings: -$98 million in Q4 vs. -$28 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.66 billion or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.36 per share Revenue: $8.38 billion in Q4 vs. $7.33 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.16 - $8.18 Bln

