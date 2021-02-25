Salesforce.com Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Salesforce.com Inc (CRM):

-Earnings: $267 million in Q4 vs. -$248 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.28 in Q4 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $975 million or $1.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.75 per share -Revenue: $5.82 billion in Q4 vs. $4.85 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.88 - $0.89 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.875 - $5.885 Bln

