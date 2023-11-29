Salesforce.com Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.22 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $0.21 billion, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.07 billion or $2.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $8.72 billion from $7.83 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.22 Bln. vs. $0.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q3): $8.72 Bln vs. $7.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.18 - $9.23 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $8.18 - $8.19 Full year revenue guidance: $34.75 - $34.8ln

