Salesforce.com Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Salesforce.com Inc (CRM):

-Earnings: $1.08 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.11 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.15 in Q3 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 billion or $1.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.75 per share -Revenue: $5.42 billion in Q3 vs. $4.51 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.665 - $5.675 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.62 - $4.63 Full year revenue guidance: $21.10 - $21.11 Bln

