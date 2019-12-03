Markets
Salesforce.com Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Salesforce.com Inc (CRM):

-Earnings: -$109 million in Q3 vs. $105 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q3 vs. $0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $667 million or $0.75 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.66 per share -Revenue: $4.51 billion in Q3 vs. $3.39 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 - $0.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.743 - $4.753 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.89 - $2.90 Full year revenue guidance: $16.99 - $17.00 Bln

