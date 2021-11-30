Salesforce.com Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $468 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $1081 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.6% to $6.86 billion from $5.42 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.27 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $6.86 Bln vs. $5.42 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.73 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.224 - $7.234 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.68 - $4.69 Full year revenue guidance: $26.39 - $26.40 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.