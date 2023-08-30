Salesforce.com Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.27 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $0.07 billion, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 billion or $2.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $8.60 billion from $7.72 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.27 Bln. vs. $0.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q2): $8.60 Bln vs. $7.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.70 - $8.72 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $8.04 - $8.06 Full year revenue guidance: $34.7 - $34.8 Bln

