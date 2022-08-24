Salesforce.com Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $68M, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $535M, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% to $7.72 billion from $6.34 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $68M. vs. $535M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $7.72 Bln vs. $6.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.82 - $7.83 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.71 - $4.73 Full year revenue guidance: $30.9 - $31.0 Bln

