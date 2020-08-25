Markets
CRM

Salesforce.com Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $2.63 billion, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $0.09 billion, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $5.15 billion from $4.00 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.33 Bln. vs. $0.53 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.44 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q2): $5.15 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.24 - $5.25 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.72 - $3.74 Full year revenue guidance: $20.7 - $20.8 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular