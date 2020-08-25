Salesforce.com Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $2.63 billion, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $0.09 billion, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $5.15 billion from $4.00 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.33 Bln. vs. $0.53 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.44 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q2): $5.15 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.24 - $5.25 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.72 - $3.74 Full year revenue guidance: $20.7 - $20.8 Bln

